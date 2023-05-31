Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Caretaker Punjab CM, Turkish Consul General discuss matters of mutual interest

Web Desk
3:18 PM | May 31, 2023
Turkish Consul General Emir Ozbay called on Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, Pak-Turkey relations and increasing cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Consul General of Turkey on the success of Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his party in the Turkish elections and expressed good wishes for the newly elected Turkish President and people of Turkey.

He said that Pakistan and Turkey are bound in historical brotherly relations. He said Turkish companies have invested in various sectors in the Punjab, which will further deepen the relations between the two countries.

