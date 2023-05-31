Wednesday, May 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Commissioner condemns murder of judge  

APP
May 31, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI- Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta on Tuesday strongly condemned the murder of Senior Session Judge of Azad Kashmir Sardar Amjad Ishaq in  Rawat police jurisdiction. He said this talking to the media persons at residence of the deceased judge along with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali Shah. The commissioner said the senior sessions judge always played a key role in dispensing justice. He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the brutal killing of the judge during house robbery attempt. On the occasion, the RPO said that the investigation of the arrested accused involved in the incident was underway, adding they would be brought to justice soon.

 

.

 

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1685419971.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023