Delegation of Islamabad Bar Council calls on  law minister

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of Islamabad Bar Council on Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar. The delegation included Raja Aleem Khan Abbasi Vice Chairman Islamabad Bar Council, Syed Qamar Hussain Shah Sabzwari Chairman Disciplinary Committee, Zulfiqar Ali Abbasi Chairman Executive Committee, Naseer Ahmad Kayani Chairman Benevolent Fund Committee and Adil Aziz Qazi Chairman Inter Provincial Bar Council Relation Committee. They discussed matters related to the Bar vocational training programme. The minister appreciated the efforts of Islamabad Bar Council for providing training to young lawyers. This will surely ensure quality and professionalism, he added. Chairman bar council told the minister that so far six batches have been provided training by the Islamabad Bar Council. The minister suggested proper institutionalization of the training programmes and transfer of the ownership to the Islamabad Bar Council