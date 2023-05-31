Dera police arrest eight outlaws, recover drugs

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - In a highly successful operation targeting criminal elements within the jurisdiction of Shaheed Nawab and Paharpur police stations, Dera police apprehended a total of eight outlaws. The operation resulted in the recovery of weapons, hashish, and ice.

Taking decisive action against wanted criminals involved in various crimes, SHO Attaullah Khan of Paharpur police station successfully arrested two accused individuals. Shafiullah, son of Rahmanullah and a resident of Bagwani, along with Ayub, son of Abdul Rahim and also a resident of Bagwani, had been wanted by the local police in an attempted murder case. .

In another development, Wali Khan, son of Yusuf Khan, and Surat Khan, son of Yusuf Khan, both residents of Wanda, voluntarily presented themselves at the police station after obtaining bail from the court. Meanwhile, SHO Umar Iqbal Khan of Shaheed Nawab police station made a significant breakthrough by arresting a wanted accused involved in various crimes. The arrested individual was identified as Surat Khan, son of Yusuf Khan, and a resident of Kahawar.

Additionally, the police successfully apprehended other wanted criminals, Wali Khan and Ahmed Saeed, sons of Yusuf Khan and residents of Kahawar, along with Faridullah, son of Saifullah and a resident of Wanda Gandhir.