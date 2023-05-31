DIG operations lays foundation stone of new building of PS Sangjani

Islamabad-The Islamabad capital police took a significant step towards enhancing security and serving the public by laying the foundation stone for the construction of a new building for Police Station Sangjani, a police public relations officer said on Tuesday. He said that the ceremony was graced by CPO/ DIG Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bhukhari, while DPO Saddar Zone, a large number of police officials and community leaders were present on the occasion.

Under the visionary leadership of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police remains steadfast in their commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of citizens within the federal city.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony for the new Police Station Sangjani was conducted on the special orders of the IGP Islamabad, signifying the department’s unwavering dedication to public service. With the introduction of the new police station, the demarcation of boundaries has also been adjusted. As per the revised demarcation, the area along both sides of the road from Tarnol Phatak to Sangjani Picket will now fall under the jurisdiction of Police Station Sangjani.

“The Islamabad Capital Police is resolute in its pursuit of public service and resolving the issues faced by the citizens,” affirmed the CPO/DIG Operations Islamabad. “The safety and security of the public, as well as their valuable assets, remain our topmost priority.”

The establishment of new police stations not only ensures improved investigation procedures and reduced burden on existing police stations but also facilitates the effective reduction of crime. By strengthening law enforcement efforts and expanding their presence, the Islamabad Capital Police aims to ensure the effective protection of citizens’ lives and property.