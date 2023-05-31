Education Ministry’s flagship initiatives garner full support

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that Education Min­istry was ensuring that an inclusive approach is taken to devise strategies that benefit students, teachers and par­ents in every province. He was presid­ing over the 36th Inter-Provincial Edu­cation Ministers Conference (IPEMC) here on Tuesday. Rana Tanveer Hussain in his opening remarks said that the meeting was going to play an instru­mental role in developing synergies for providing access to education in all corners of Pakistan. He reiterated that IPEMC’s contributions were going to be significant in the enrollment of Out of School Children (OOSC) and multi­ple distance learning interventions. He emphasized the importance of developing a frame­work for data sharing as well. He also assured the provinces that maximum facilitation would be given to them for reaping benefits from these projects. Secretary Education, Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary welcomed the participants and provided an introduction to IPEMC and an overview of the core agenda of the meeting. He informed the par­ticipants about the grants provided to provinces under ASPIRE project during the current and previous fiscal years to facilitate disadvantaged areas for educational access. He informed the attendees about the flagship initiatives related to distant learning, Curriculum reforms and foundation learning con­ferences of MOFEPT and how the prov­inces could contribute towards their implementation for optimum results.