Efforts under way for durable peace, education, health reforms: Governor

QUETTA - Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that durable reforms in education and health sec­tors are the most priorities of the in­cumbent government. In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he expressed his satisfaction over the law and or­der situation in the province. Law and order is improving significantly, the atmosphere is becoming favorable for development and investment. Ap­preciating the successful holding of national games in the province after many decades, he said that the foiling of the terrorist attack on the FC camp in Muslim Bagh and the arrest of Gul­zar Imam, the head of the banned organization in the province, ex­hibit government resolve. Governor Balochistan said that the protection of life and property of the people is the responsibility of the government and law enforcement agencies are busy day and night in this regard. “We are not only lauding the per­formance of the law enforcement agencies personnel, but we are also helping the families of the martyrs,” There is an urgent need to promote mutual understanding, dialogue and democratic attitudes to strengthen internal unity and consensus, he maintained.