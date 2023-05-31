Ex-CJP’s son moves IHC against commission probing audio leaks

ISLAMABAD - Former chief justice Saqib Nisar’s son Main Najam-us-Saqib Tuesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the commis­sion probing his alleged audio-leaks. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Babar Sattar will conduct hearing of the petition along with the objections raised by the IHC Reg­istrar Office.

Mian Najam moved the court through his counsels and cited Fed­eration of Pakistan through Min­istry of Parliamentary Affairs’s secretary National Assembly speak­ers and the chairman of the Spe­cial Committee. The petitioner stated that through the present peti­tion, he impugns the legality and va­lidity of the constitution of a special committee by the NA speaker to au­dit, inquire and investigate the pe­titioner’s alleged audio leaks. He said that it is a publicly known fact that the present government (inclu­sive of all the allied political parties thereto) has serious annoyance and grudge against the father of the pe­titioner, who happens to be a for­mer chief justice of Pakistan. He said that as it may on 29-04-2023, an au­dio was leaked on the social media along with the electronic media , de­picting that the petitioner was con­veying to one of his friends Abuzar Chaddhar that his (Abuzar Chad­dhar) Pakistan Tehreek-e – Insaf (PTI)’s party ticket for the contest of Punjab Provincial Assembly elec­tion from PP-137 was managed by his father while using connections. He added that on the same date , an­other audio was leaked, depicting the petitioner talking to a common friend Mian Uzair Bin Asad and al­legedly asking for certain amount to be obtained from Abuzar Chaddhar for the purposes of obtaining the said PTI ticket.

Najam said that under the garb of these audio leaks, a campaign has been launched against him and his father that some kind of gratifica­tion has been obtained from y Abu­zar Chaddhar for the said ticket. “It is however categorically and firmly denied that any sort of gratification was received by the petitioner.

It may be pertinent to mention that Chadhar is a close friend of the peti­tioner. He did visit the petitioner’s office and requested his father for a reference for the said seat.