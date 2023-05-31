Ex-CJP’s son moves IHC against commission probing audio leaks

ISLAMABAD - Former chief justice Saqib Nisar’s son Main Najam-us-Saqib Tuesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the commission probing his alleged audio-leaks. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Babar Sattar will conduct hearing of the petition along with the objections raised by the IHC Registrar Office.
Mian Najam moved the court through his counsels and cited Federation of Pakistan through Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs’s secretary National Assembly speakers and the chairman of the Special Committee. The petitioner stated that through the present petition, he impugns the legality and validity of the constitution of a special committee by the NA speaker to audit, inquire and investigate the petitioner’s alleged audio leaks. He said that it is a publicly known fact that the present government (inclusive of all the allied political parties thereto) has serious annoyance and grudge against the father of the petitioner, who happens to be a former chief justice of Pakistan. He said that as it may on 29-04-2023, an audio was leaked on the social media along with the electronic media , depicting that the petitioner was conveying to one of his friends Abuzar Chaddhar that his (Abuzar Chaddhar) Pakistan Tehreek-e – Insaf (PTI)’s party ticket for the contest of Punjab Provincial Assembly election from PP-137 was managed by his father while using connections. He added that on the same date , another audio was leaked, depicting the petitioner talking to a common friend Mian Uzair Bin Asad and allegedly asking for certain amount to be obtained from Abuzar Chaddhar for the purposes of obtaining the said PTI ticket.
Najam said that under the garb of these audio leaks, a campaign has been launched against him and his father that some kind of gratification has been obtained from y Abuzar Chaddhar for the said ticket. “It is however categorically and firmly denied that any sort of gratification was received by the petitioner.
It may be pertinent to mention that Chadhar is a close friend of the petitioner. He did visit the petitioner’s office and requested his father for a reference for the said seat.