Fawad vows to continue struggle in bid to take country out of quagmire

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday vowed to continue his political struggle in a bid to take the country out of the quagmire.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Imran Ismail and Mahmood Moulvi, Mr Chaudhry stressed the need to show "collective responsibility" for bringing "several innocent people and activists behind bars".

Stating that the party quitters have held talks, Mr Chaudhry said a detailed discussion was also held with Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

He fired a fresh salvo at the incumbent government, saying that the nation cannot be left at the mercy of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

"Those who are in jail had nothing directly to do with these cases and it is our collective responsibility to bring them out. Even what happened before, it is our collective responsibility to stop it," Mr Chaudhry maintained.