Finance ministry warns inflation to remain up to 36pc in May

ISLAMABAD - The ministry of finance has once again warned that inflation would remain on the higher side up to 36 percent in May mainly due to flood damages, disruptions in supply chains, devaluation brought by the macro-economic imbalances and political uncertainty. “Inflationary pressure in May 2023 is expected to continue as observed in the month of April,” the ministry of finance noted in its monthly report, May 2023.

The potential reasons for the rising price level are flood damages, disruptions in supply chains, devaluation brought by the macro-economic im­balances and political uncertainty. The inflation for the month of May 2023 may remain in the range of 34-36 percent. However, improvement in the global supply chain will ease-out domestic prices in the coming months.

The global commodity prices fell 14 percent in the first quarter of 2023 and by end-March, they were roughly 30 percent lower than their histor­ic peak in June 2022. The favourable international commodity price outlook is expected to offset the negative impact of currency depreciation. In ad­dition, the better crop outlook due to timely mea­sures i.e., Kissan Package and expected political stability would help to achieve price stability.

The recent decrease in administered prices of petrol and diesel prices will be transmitted into lower domestic prices of essential items by im­pacting the transportation cost. CPI inflation re­corded at 36.4 percent on a year-on-year basis in April 2023 as compared to an increase of 35.4 percent in the previous month.

The report noted that the current account defi­cit is expected to remain at a sustainable limit. For the remaining months, it is expected that the ex­ports and imports will follow their trend pattern as observed during the second half of CFY. These projections implied an improved balance of trade in goods and services. Remittances decreased by 12.9 percent on a MoM basis and returned to a normal trend after observing a spike in the month of March due to Eid-related factors.

It is expected that remittances will increase in coming months due to Eid and other improve­ments in the global and domestic environment.The ministry has warned that there are certain downside risks to the fiscal sector towards the end of the current fiscal year. These risks may emerge due to higher than-expected expendi­tures mainly due to rise in debt servicing costs and higher expenditures for the flood rehabilita­tion activities.