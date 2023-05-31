First national medical research conference ends in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD - Prof Dr Shahzad Ali Khan Vice-Chancellor of Health Services Academy Islamabad on Tuesday said that the special aspect of the first national medical research conference is group discussions on identifying and addressing critical health issues in Pakistan which is a need of time He expressed these views while addressing the concluding ceremony of the first national medical research conference organised by the Ayub Medical College Abbottabad.

In the conference, various activities were showcased including poster competitions, research quizzes, and research paper reviews. Additionally, research skill stations, workshops, and presentations were also included.

Speaking on the occasion, Dean Ayub Medical College Dr Umer Farooq said that the purpose of the conference held for the first time at Ayub Medical College was to provide a platform for healthcare professionals, researchers, and students from all over the country to share their valuable research findings and promote collaboration in the field of medical science.

Chief Organiser Dr Ruqaya Sultana said, “We are enthusiastic about the tremendous response and success of the First National Medical Research Conference. The conference has provided a platform for participants to present their work and advance medical science. We are grateful to all the participants and esteemed guests who made this event possible.”

Dr Ruqaya said the conference has undoubtedly set an example for future scientific and research gatherings. It has proven to be an important platform for the exchange of knowledge, ideas, and research findings, ultimately contributing to the advancement of healthcare in the country.

A larger number of participants from all government and private medical and dental colleges, as well as allied health sciences institutions across the country, including professors, medical experts, and students were present at the conference.