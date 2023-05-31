Wednesday, May 31, 2023
FM Bilawal reiterates resolve to foster ties with US

Web Desk
8:01 PM | May 31, 2023
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Wednesday reiterated their commitment to promote bilateral relations between the two countries.

Mr Blome met Mr Bhutto-Zardari, highlighted the issues facing the country after the floods. Mr Bhutto-Zardari and Mr Blome emphasised US cooperation with Pakistan in post-flood reconstruction.

 The two top officials also emphasised the importance of regional development.

In connection with the Health Dialogue, Mr Bhutto-Zardari welcomed the Health Dialogue in June.

