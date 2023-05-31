FMS: The hero of sustainable economy

Why Fuel Management Systems are becoming increasingly essential for businesses?

In the Asian countries, Pakistan is the 12th largest energy-consuming country and used primary energy by 85 million tons of oil equivalent (Mtoe), which has risen by 5% in 2019, yet Pakistan contributes 0.8% of the worldwide emissions yet it gets affected by the effects of global warming every year, resulting in floods, excessive rains and risen temperatures every year. Fuel is a critical resource for many businesses but managing it effectively can be a real challenge. This is where an efficient fuel management system comes into play that can help businesses track fuel usage, identify waste areas, and ultimately save on fuel bills. However, this is more than just a cost-saving tool – reducing fuel consumption helps businesses reduce their environmental impact.

Oil releases a huge amount of carbon when burned - approximately a third of the world’s total carbon emissions. There have also been a number of oil spills in recent years that have had a devastating impact on our ocean’s ecosystem. In 2015, the world’s governments signed up to the Paris Agreement committing to reduce carbon emissions. However, a recent report by the UN Environment Program shows that globally, we are on track to produce more than double the amount of coal, oil, and gas by 2030 than we can burn if we are to limit global warming by 1.5C. So, more needs to be done.

Countries around the world use fuel management systems, and developed countries such as the United States, China, and Germany are also working on projects to reduce their carbon footprint in an effort to become more environmentally sustainable. This also benefits the economy by reducing fuel use and imports. Germany plans to switch all its cars to electric vehicles to save fuel and reduce CO2 emissions. Similarly, in the United States, the US Department of Defense uses fuel management systems to track and manage the fuel consumption of its massive fleet of vehicles and aircrafts.

Real-time monitoring and data analytics are in fact the backbone of fuel management systems

One of the main benefits of fuel management systems is the ability to monitor fuel consumption in real time. This allows businesses to identify areas where fuel is wasted and make adjustments to reduce consumption. For example, a fuel management system may detect that a driver is idling too much or choosing an inefficient route. With this information, companies can take steps to address these issues and optimize fuel economy.

In addition to real-time monitoring, many fuel management systems also offer detailed reporting and analysis capabilities. This enables businesses to track fuel consumption over time, identify trends, and make informed fuel management decisions. Vivek Janjua, Founder and Managing Director of Varuna Group, highlighted in an interview, “We take proactive measures for the improvement of the environment as driving and fuel usage play a major role in reducing emissions. We also use real-time data intelligence to ensure sustainable fleet operations. We ensure we lower our carbon footprint by implementing better and more organized route management along with promoting safe driving practices to increase fuel efficiency. Our real-time data intelligence also ensures sustainable fleet operations through predictive maintenance which lowers operational costs while also saving fuel.”

On the subject matter, [newspaper name] spoke to Mr. Muhammad Harris Jamali, CEO of TPL Trakker Ltd., a pioneer in the IoT space in Pakistan: "As a local company in Pakistan, TPL Trakker's fuel management solutions have helped companies across a range of industries optimize fuel efficiency and reduce their costs as well as their environmental impact."He further added, “Our real-time data analytics and reports enable our customers to make informed fuel management, fleet maintenance and route planning decisions. One of our customers, a well-known logistics company, was able to reduce his fuel consumption by 10-15% within 6 months of installing a fuel management system. Our solutions have not only helped our customers reduce costs and increase efficiency but have also contributed to their long-term profitability and competitive edge.”

FMS is the future of Green Energy

For first world countries and even for third world countries like Pakistan, switching to green energy completely is not a viable option, it comes with huge costs and time. But fuel management is a better and an easier option to switch to. It reduces costs by saving fuel, monitoring the vehicles, keeping an eye on the driver and also alerts the owner for any fleet related issues beforehand preventing any damage costs.

In Pakistan, fuel prices have spiked to almost double in just a year. Ride hailing, food delivery and courier companies all have doubled their prices in just a span of a year burdening people and businesses connected to them. But if companies opt for smart management of their fuel; costs can come down benefiting the service providers and the consumers.

With the help of IoT,fleet managers have the ability to track movable assetsusing GPS, allowing them to monitor performance and any potential maintenance issues. Staying on top of factors like mileage, tire wear, braking habits and oil changes means the lifespan of the vehicle can be increased. Fleet management software often includes a driving behavior component, which can even include a video recording feature. Fleet drivers’ behavioral patterns are monitored, helping to prevent damage, and improve safety.

Fuel management offers a range of benefits for businesses including the ability to monitor fuel usage in the real time, identify the areas of wastage and making informed decisions beforehand. By using these systems can save their fuel consumption and save their fleet related costs, while also contributing to a sustainable environment.

“As a leading provider of enterprise-level fuel management solutions, I have seen first-hand the positive impact our technology has on our client’s businesses. This includes real-time monitoring and data analytics that allows us to identify inefficiencies and ultimately reduce both direct and indirect costs. We contribute to a more sustainable future through reduced fuel consumption and emissions. We have helped countless companies’ increase their profitability through a broad portfolio of services and TPL Trakker is committed to providing customized solutions that help businesses reach their goals while minimizing their carbon footprint.” Jamali added.

As fuel prices are on the rise all around the world, Fuel management is becoming a popular and an important solution for businesses to be competitive and cost-effective for the consumers. With the help of advanced technologies like IoT and upgraded software, businesses can not only improve their fleet operations but can contribute inbuilding sustainable economies and achieving long term savings.