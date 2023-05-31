Four die, three injured as under-construction bridge falls in Muzaffarabad

MUZAFFARABAD - Four people including technical experts and labourers died and three workers sustained injuries after the under-construction Bailey Bridge slipped and fell while being placed on the pillars with the help of heavy machin­ery in Dhani area of Naseerabad tehsil in Muzaffarabad district. According to police, the Bailey Bridge was being constructed to connect Dhani and Ghandi areas in the lower Neelam valley when it slipped and fell while being placed on the pillars, a private news channel reported.