Governor for uninterrupted power supply to 100pc recovery areas

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali issued a strong directive on Tuesday, demanding uninterrupted power supply for areas where 100% of utility bills are recovered. During a high-level meeting held at the Governor House to address electricity load-shedding and related concerns, the Governor urged the authorities of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to develop an effective mechanism that ensures power supply to consumers who regularly pay their bills, especially in areas plagued by power theft. The meeting extensively discussed the hardships faced by residents of Peshawar due to prolonged and unannounced power outages.

Various issues were deliberated upon, including the timely repair of damaged transformers, the replacement of faulty wires, and the prevention of electricity theft. Expressing his disappointment, the Governor expressed concern that residents had to resort to fundraising efforts at the local level to fix damaged transformers. He emphasized that both PESCO and the Water and Power Development Authority (WAP - DA) must possess accurate knowledge regarding the identification and replacement of transformers in need of repair.

To ensure a smooth power supply and avoid public protests against load shedding, the Governor directed PESCO Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) to establish close communication with the public, facilitating timely relief for the affected citizens.

Prominent figures present at the meeting included Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali, PESCO Chief Arif Sadozai, Arbab Farooq XEN Rural, Shahid Afridi XEN Cantt, Abdul Rauf XEN City, Gohar Rahman Superintendent Engineer Khyber, Principal Secretary Governor Mazhar Irshad, and other WAPDA officials.