Governor for uninterrupted power supply to 100pc recovery areas

Peshawar     -     Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali issued  a strong directive on Tuesday, demanding uninterrupted  power supply for areas where 100% of  utility bills are recovered. During a high-level meeting  held at the Governor House to address electricity  load-shedding and related concerns, the Governor  urged the authorities of Peshawar Electric Supply  Company (PESCO) to develop an effective mechanism  that ensures power supply to consumers who  regularly pay their bills, especially in areas plagued  by power theft. The meeting extensively discussed  the hardships faced by residents of Peshawar due to  prolonged and unannounced power outages.

 Various issues were deliberated upon, including  the timely repair of damaged transformers, the replacement  of faulty wires, and the prevention of electricity theft. Expressing his disappointment, the Governor expressed concern that residents had to resort  to fundraising efforts at the local level to fix damaged transformers. He emphasized that both PESCO and  the Water and Power Development Authority (WAP -  DA) must possess accurate knowledge regarding the  identification and replacement of transformers in  need of repair.

 To ensure a smooth power supply and avoid public  protests against load shedding, the Governor directed PESCO Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) to establish  close communication with the public, facilitating  timely relief for the affected citizens.

Prominent figures present at the meeting included  Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali, PESCO Chief Arif  Sadozai, Arbab Farooq XEN Rural, Shahid Afridi XEN  Cantt, Abdul Rauf XEN City, Gohar Rahman Superintendent  Engineer Khyber, Principal Secretary Governor  Mazhar Irshad, and other WAPDA officials.

