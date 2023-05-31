Govt urges 3 judges of 5-man SC bench to recuse

PETITIONS AGAINST AUDIO LEAKS COMMISSION.
ISLAMABAD - The federal government Tuesday urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar to recuse from a five-member bench hearing the petitions against the formation of inquiry commission to probe audio leaks.
In this connection, the government filed Civil Miscellaneous Application (CMA) under Rule 5 and 6 of Supreme Court Rules, further requesting the Chief Justice to reconstitute the bench to decide the questions raised in the petitions.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, President Supreme Court Bar Association Abid Shahid Zuberi, SCBA Secretary General Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir and advocate Riaz Hanif Rahi have filed the petitions against the inquiry commission.
A five-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed, while hearing the petitions against the inquiry commission, on May 26 had suspended the operation of the notification and granted stay against the proceeding of the Commission until May 31. The federal government on May 20 had set up the Commission to inquire into the veracity of the wide circulations of audio in the media and social media.
The inquiry commission comprises Justice Qazi Faez Isa, senior puisne judge Supreme Court, Chief Justice High Court of Balochistan Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Aamer Farooq.
The CMA said that a fair justice system demands and sustains upon the existence of any impartial judge, being a principle - that “no man shall be a judge in his own cause.” It pointed out that on 26-05-23 the federation requested the chief justice to recuse from the bench, but that was not entertained whilst placing reliance upon the Supreme Court judgments. The application said that one of the rules of natural justice was that the adjudicator should be impartial.
It said that the CJP’s inclusion in the bench hearing pleas against the commission, formed to investigate audio leaks “pertaining to a very close family member”, raised grave concerns regarding impartiality. “It is important to reiterate that the questions raised above pertain only to the appearance of impartiality and conflict of interest and therefore are distinct and separate to bias which has neither been raised nor is the contention of the respondent,” the petition said. The petition further said that some of the audio leaks also concerned two other members of the bench, Justice Ahsan and Justice Akhtar. “Consequently, propriety and good sense dictate and demand that Justice Ahsan and Justice Akhtar may also graciously recuse themselves from hearing the captioned petition,” the plea said.
Meanwhile, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday asked Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to “distance himself” from hearing the audio leaks case to ensure that true justice is served to the aggrieved.
He was referring to a five-member bench order of the apex court, headed by the chief justice, which stayed the proceedings on various petitions challenging the constitution of the judicial commission formed by the federal government, tasked to inquire about the veracity of audio leaks allegedly involving the SC judge and a relative of the top judge.
The commission was headed by the most senior judge of the SC after the CJP, Justice Qazi Faez Isa. It also compromised of Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan.
Addressing the floor of the House of National Assembly, the defence minister expressed his opinion on the ‘wedge between the judiciary and the parliament’ continuing for more than a year, creating political unrest in the country.
The minister recalled that former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry’s son was involved in a legal battle with Real Estate Tycoon Malik Riaz. He said the former chief justice recused himself from the case due to the conflict of interest. The minister regretted that such norms and precedents had been “abandoned by few judges of the apex court”.