Heavy rains, windstorm kill 9 people in Sindh

HYDERABAD/THARPARKAR - At least nine people including three children and six Hindu yatrees were killed and several others injured in different rain related accidents in dif­ferent parts of the Sindh province, officials said on Tuesday. Three children died when the wall of a house collapsed on them during heavy rain and strong windstorm in SITE area of Kotri Town, district Jamshoro on Tuesday afternoon. The in­cident occurred near Babar Chowk of SITE area due to strong winds and rain. Seven-year-old Saima, 10-year-old Farhana and 12-year-old Mu­hammad Yusuf died on the spot while 5 other persons were also injured.

A lightning strike killed at least six Hindu yatrees and critically injured eight other in Tharparkar district of Sindh province. The tragedy took place near Mithi, the capital of Tharparkar district. The lightning struck a convoy of at least 100 Hindu yatrees who were on their way to attend the annu­al festival at Parbraham Ashram, killing six people on the spot and injuring eight other. The dead and injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Mithi.

The deceased were identified as Lalu, Lelio, Bhumji, Gopi Sonaro, Santosh Sonaro and Vivek Lahato. The power supply to large parts of Hyder­abad was suspended on Tuesday morning and lat­er in the afternoon due to dust storm and low rain­fall, the spokesman of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Sadiq Kubar informed.

According to him, the power supply from 53 out of 126 electric feeders of 11 KV in Hyderabad was suspended early in the morning. He said most of the feeders were put off due to safety rea­sons. However, he added, faults also occurred in some feeders because of incidents like falling off the tree branches and signboards on the trans­mission lines.