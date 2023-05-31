HEC announces scholarships for studies in Germany

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has announced scholarships for students who want to study in Germany from the German assistance organization Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst (DAAD).

According to HEC, the organisation has announced scholarships for students to pursue a Master’s degree in their Development-Related Postgraduate Courses (EPOS).

“Under the Development-Related Postgraduate Courses (EPOS) programme, foreign graduates from development and newly industrialised countries from all disciplines and with at least two years professional experience have the opportunity to take a postgraduate or Master’s degree at a state or state-recognised German university,” the HEC statement read on Twitter.

The postgraduate courses are currently being offered in the following fields:

Economic Sciences/Business Administration/Political Economics

Development Cooperation

Engineering and Related Sciences

Regional and Urban Planning

Agricultural and Forest Sciences

Natural and Environmental Sciences

Medicine and Public Health

Social Sciences, Education and Law

Media Studies

Pakistani graduates with at least two years of professional experience can apply for the programme and must also possess a Bachelor’s degree in a relevant subject normally in a four-year-long course.

“Candidates can prove their motivation is development-related and be expected to take on social responsibility and initiate and support processes of change in their personal and professional environment after their training/scholarship,” DAAD mentioned on their website.

Students can find more details on the scholarship and programme on DAAD’s website.