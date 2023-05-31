ICC Revenue Model

The new revenue-sharing model of the International Cricket Council (ICC) has raised concerns for cash-strapped nations, as it is evidently biased towards the major players in the game and fails to address the needs of associate members. There is a pressing need for additional funding to support ODI status members in sustaining their performance, and overall, funds are required to bridge the gap.

It is a disheartening reality that skill and passion alone do not guarantee progress in these areas. Countries that excel in the game may not achieve the same level of success if they are not invested in, and the current revenue model serves as a significant obstacle in this regard. It is aptly stated that such imbalances only serve to highlight existing disparities.

It is crucial for other member states to voice their dissatisfaction with the model before the July board meeting, where it will be finalized for the 2024-27 cycle. Pakistan has already made its stance clear on this matter, but the responsibility cannot solely rest on one country. While it is acknowledged that India serves as the financial powerhouse of the game, there should be an inquiry into the methodology behind the figures, ensuring transparency in the process.

As emphasized by numerous commentators on this issue, if this distribution is approved, it will grant undue advantage to the already dominant players, further strengthening their hegemony over the game. A good and equitable game should foster competition. It is only fair to the fans, teams, and stakeholders of the game that this model be revised, explained, and reviewed.

The approval process will encounter obstacles as other teams have also expressed their dissatisfaction with the proposed plan. Overreliance on a single country paints a negative image for the council and all parties involved. Smaller players, especially those in Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, and others, require additional funding to bridge the gap in their playing capabilities.