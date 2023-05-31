IHC extends Imran Khan’s interim bail in NCA £190m scandal

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday extended interim bail of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan in the NCA £190m scandal(Al-Qadir Trust corruption case).

Imran Khan appeared before a two-member bench of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat under strict security.

The former prime minister’s lawyer pleaded with the court to extend the interim bail of Imran Khan until June 8 as his client has to appear before courts in other cases too.

However, the IHC while rejecting the lawyer’s request, extended the interim bail of the former prime minister in the NCA £190m scandal until Monday (June 5) and directed him to appear before the relevant court.

NCA £190m scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.