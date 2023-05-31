Infectious diseases treatment with a latex containing milk producing plant

LAHORE - Infectious Diseases and their treatment with a latex containing plant Calotropisprocerais a latex (milk) producing plant with plenty of medicinally significant compounds. All of its parts including leaves, roots, and bark are famous for various human and animal ailments.It is locally known as Akk in Pakistan while it is also called by different names in other countries like dead sea apple, milkweed, sodom apple, swallow-wort and usher. The milk is produced by all parts of this plant and oozes out enormously on cutting any part. It is reported to be enriched with a range of biologically active phyto-constituents. Akk is famous for its use in folk medicines where its different parts are used as analgesic, antiulcer, anthelmintic, antitumor, antidiarrheal, antimicrobial, antioxidant, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and hepatoprotective activity. The motivation behind research on the milky part of this plantwas to find out scientific reasons for its famous application on skin against various diseases. We separated out the proteins that are the major component of its milk and checked it against different microorganisms. Protein fraction obtained showed very good results on invitro experiments. After finding its good antimicrobial activity we also checked whether the protein component is toxic or safe on our active doses by different experiments. Toxicity tests are very important and every medicine is therapeutically considerable if it has less toxic effects. In case of latex producing plants toxicity tests are more important because the rubber component that is the major part of latex is very toxic itself. In our experiments we have also checked genetic toxicity, its mutation producing ability and its toxicity on cells by applying it on cell lines so that we can get idea how it would effect living body on exposure. In all our tests proteins obtained from milky psrt of Akk plant are safe on our test doses while on higher doses it was found somewhat toxic so it is our recommendation that latex should be used for treating diseases with cautions so that toxic effect could be subsided. The present study concluded that latex is a rich source of pharmacologically active proteins, so can be used in the future for different ailments. Keeping in view rise in the resistance of currently available antibiotics, bioactive peptides were screened for their anti-microbial potential against microbes. According to previous researches laticifer proteins are soluble proteins in nature and have a lot of other pharmacological activities. While the toxicological part of our study revealed that these proteins are safer at lower therapeutic doses and can be used for the treatment of many infectious diseases.
The writers are associated with the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore-Pakistan.