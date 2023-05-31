JI celebrates Erdogan’s victory

KARACHI - The victory of Recyep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkiye was celebrated in Karachi as a large number of JI activists and Karachiites participated in the ceremony held by the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi at New MA Jinnah Road. The participants, carrying flags of Turkiye, chanted slogans in the favour of Erdogan and expressed their solidarity with the Turkiye president. The stage and venue was decorated with red lightening in accordance to the country’s flag. A large number of people, including women and children also participated in the jubilant ceremony. Pictures of Erdogan and flags of Turkiye were seen everywhere in the ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, JI Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the Pakistani nation owns Erdogan and said that the two sides are associated with each other on the basis of Islam and the enthusiasm to support the oppressed segments of the society. The JI leader said that Erdogan had resolved the basic issue of the people, including education in the capacity of Anqara’s mayor. He has also raised his voice for the people of Syria, Palestine, Burma and other countries of the world. Erdogan is not only the leader of Turkiye but also an ideological leader of the Muslim World, he said, adding that despite ultra-secular environment of excessive usage of force in the country, Erdogan served the cause of Islamic identity. He congratulated Erdogan and dubbed the victory in the presidential runoff as victory of the entire Umma. He termed the victory as a continuation of that of the victories of Najamuddin Urbakan. Engr Naeemur Rehman said that despite deteriorating economic indicators, Erdogan provided relief to the masses and general and victims of the recent earthquake in particular.