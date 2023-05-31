KP CS reviews progress of deworming campaign

Peshawar - Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, led a high-level meeting on Tuesday to evaluate the progress of the deworming initiative targeting school-age children in the province. During the meeting, an extensive review of the ongoing program took place, highlighting the remarkable achievements and impact of the initiative.

The deworming program, which aims to combat worm infections in children, has shown great success. Reports indicate that in 2022 alone, the program reached an impressive coverage of 5 million children across 22 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, spanning 22,797 schools.

This significant milestone builds upon the previous accomplishments of the program, which provided deworming treatment to 3.8 million children in 2021 and 2.7 million children in 2019, covering various districts and schools. Emphasizing the severity of worm infections in children, the Chief Secretary underscored their detrimental consequences on health, education, and overall productivity. He stressed the urgent need to effectively address and combat worm infections among school-age children.

The deworming initiative in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has played a vital role in improving the health and well-being of millions of children. In another meeting, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam presided over a comprehensive review of the mineral resources sector in the province. The meeting aimed to assess the sector’s progress, identify opportunities and potential, address challenges, and discuss regulatory matters. During the meeting, the Secretary of the Minerals Development Department provided a detailed briefing, shedding light on various aspects of the mineral resources sector.

The participants discussed the overall progress of the sector, including advancements, achievements, and ongoing initiatives. They also highlighted the significant role the sector plays in generating government revenues, facilitating foreign exchange earnings, creating employment opportunities, and contributing to the development of social and physical infrastructure in the province. Acknowledging the efforts of the Minerals Development Department and other relevant authorities, the Chief Secretary emphasized the importance of continued collaboration between the government, industry stakeholders, and local communities to effectively address the challenges faced by the sector.