Laiba Nasir urges young girls to pursue career in sports

LAHORE - Pakistan female cricketer Laiba Nasir has urged young girls for pursuing a career in sports, saying dreams can be achieved with hard work and support of parents. The stellar performances of 17-year-old Laiba at the international stage, representing Pakistan in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa, have caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts and pundits alike. Currently featuring for the Dynamites in the Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament in Karachi, Laiba is emerging as a promising talent, showcasing immense potential and determination to succeed. On her journey to cricket, Laiba said, “I was 12 years old when I started playing cricket on the street next to my home with boys. The neighbours used to question my family about why I am playing on the street, expressing concern that it could lead to road blockages. On one occasion, they even visited my home to persuade my family to prevent me from playing this game. At that time, my father told me that if I want to pursue this game professionally, then I should go to the ground and then he accompanied me there.”