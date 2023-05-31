Wednesday, May 31, 2023
LHC sustains objection on plea for restoration of Nawaz as PML-N chief

Agencies
May 31, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -    The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sustained an office objec­tion to a petition filed for restora­tion of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). The LHC registrar office had questioned the maintainability of the petition, saying that the petition could not be entertained by the high court as the former prime minister was disquali­fied by the Supreme Court of Paki­stan. Justice Ali Baqar Najafi took up the petition as an objection case and sustained the objection after hearing arguments of petitioner-counsel. Ad­vocate Afaq Ahmad had filed the pe­tition, submitting that the Supreme Court prohibited Nawaz Sharif from heading the PML-N in 2018, after his disqualification in the Panama Papers case. He submitted that the Election Commission of Pakistan had also disqualified former prime min­ister Imran Khan from NA-95 but he had not been restrained from head­ing his party. Therefore, Nawaz Sharif should be restored as president of the PML-N, he requested

Agencies

