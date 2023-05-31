Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Malaysia seizes PIA plane over non-payment of lease

Web Desk
1:29 PM | May 31, 2023
National

 Malaysian authorities seized a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing 777 aircraft over lease dispute.

The plane with the BMH registration number was seized on the orders of a Malaysian court over non-payment of $4 million.

It is for the second time that a PIA plane has been seized in the same way.

In 2021, a plane was stopped from flying after the passengers had boarded the plane. However, Pakistan used diplomatic channels and assured to pay dues and got permission.

The seized plane was brought back to Pakistan on January 27, along with 173 passengers and crew members on board.

A PIA spokesperson told media that the Boeing 777 aircraft was owned by the PIA, adding that the engine leasing company submitted false facts and figures to get stay order. He said the PIA had cleared the dues.

The spokesperson said the national carrier had approached the Malaysian court in this regard.

