Minister chairs resource mobilisation committee meeting

LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer here Tuesday chaired a meeting of the resource mobilization committee to review the business models of waste management companies, WASAs (Water and Sanitation Agen­cies) and the Punjab Mass Transit Authority. Caretaker Provincial Minister for Excise Bilal Afzal, Punjab Finance Secretary, MD WASA and senior officers attended the meeting. During the meeting, the committee approved several proposals for resource acquisition dur­ing the fiscal year 2023-24 for waste management companies, WA­SAs, and the Punjab Mass Transit Authority. Additionally, the com­mittee supported the recommendation of exploring public-private partnerships for waste management companies, whether through outsourcing or collaboration with electric supply companies. Fur­thermore, proposals for branding and advertisement to enhance the resources of the Punjab Mass Transit Authority were also given the green light. Provincial Minister SM Tanveer highlighted the signifi­cance of considering relief provisions for the public when formulat­ing proposals to increase production.