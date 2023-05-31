Minor killed in donkey bite incident

SARGODHA - A child was killed in donkey bite incident at Ha­zoorpur village of Bhera police station here on Tuesday. Police said that Kashan, 8, r/o Hazoorpur was going to school, when a stray donkey bit him on his neck and he died on the spot.

PFA WASTES LITERS OF CONTAMINATED WATER

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded con­taminated water used for making ice in an ice-mak­ing factory in Sargodha here on Tuesday. According to a press release issued by PFA office, a team was inspecting ice-making factories in the division on daily basis and in this regard , 54 ice factories were checked in the district. During inspection, the team discarded 4700 liters rusty and unhygienic water which was being used for making ice. The PFA also imposed fines on 20 ice factories and issued warn­ing notices to 17 factories for the violation of rules