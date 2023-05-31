Minority minister grieves over loss of lives in lightning strike

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs, Giyanchand Essarani Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of six people due to a lightning strike near Mithi and directed the hospital administration to provide all possible medical aid to the injured. The minister, in a press statement issued here, expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident. Giyanchand Essarani said that he has contacted the district administration in Tharparkar and an emergency has been imposed in Mithi Hospital. He said that the corpses of the deceased and injured people have been sifted to Mithi Hospital. The deadly incident of thunderbolt lightning had occurred on a convoy going from Mithi to Dargah Faqir Pirbarham and six people lost their lives in the incident while two people got injured. The deceased were identified as Vivek Lohanu, Santosh Kumar, Govind Soni and others.