LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Min­ister Mohsin Naqvi ordered a crackdown on fake agricultural medicines across the province. He stated this while chairing a meeting to review measures to increase cotton sowing and pro­duction in Lahore on Tuesday. The meeting approved the pro­posal for supply of agricultural drugs at subsidized rates to cot­ton farmers and also reviewed the proposal to provide Punjab Bank’s loans to farmers on easy terms under the “Shandar Cot­ton Program”.