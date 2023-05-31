MoU signed for Inclusive Business Development Park

Peshawar - A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was inked between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KPEZDMC) and Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) SDU, P&D Department and Project Management Unit for the establishment of interim setup for Inclusive Business Development Park (IBDP).

The ceremony was held at KPEZDMC Head Office Peshawar on Tuesday, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Muhammad Adnan Jalil was the chief guest on the occasion.

Secretary Industries Department Matiullah, CEO KPEZDMC Javed Iqbal Khattak and Project Director KPEC Imran Zahoor witnessed the event and other relevant were also present on the occasion.

The Management Committee established for IBDP will be responsible for oversight and other affairs of IBDP in this regard. The primary objective of IBDP is to provide an enabling working environment and opportunities for economic development of MSME’s in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Furthermore, the IBDP has been established through mutual collaboration of KPEZDMC and KPEC intending to gear and support home based business and to establish and expand businesses for sustainable and inclusive economy.

The same initiative will work to enhance and establish networks amongst business, increase awareness and explore opportunities, facilitate knowledge creation and its disseminations and above all, provide platforms for B2B ventures. IBDP is the cornerstone towards the creation and establishment of market intelligence system within the province for the MSME’s, according to an official communique issued by the KP government.