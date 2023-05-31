Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Naval Chief calls for development of new technology

Web Desk
3:53 PM | May 31, 2023
National

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi says development of new technology and artificial intelligence requires that traditional war tactics be replaced by innovation.

He said this while addressing the 52nd convocation ceremony of Pakistan Navy War College held in Lahore on Wednesday. The Naval Chief was the Chief Guest of the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the Naval Chief said that promotion of awareness regarding the maritime sector is a distinction of the Pakistan Navy War College.

