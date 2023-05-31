PAC summons NAB chief for briefing on inquiries, investigations

ISLAMABAD - The Public Accounts Commit­tee (PAC) on Tuesday sum­moned the incumbent Nation­al Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman in its next meeting to get a briefing on the ongoing investigations and inquiries as well as recoveries from plunder­ers of the national wealth. Pre­siding over the PAC meeting, its Chairman Noor Alam Khan directed the authorities con­cerned to expedite the process of recovery from corrupt ele­ments. The committee mem­bers called for the provision of complete record and details of NAB’s ongoing probes and in­quiries. “If NAB is reluctant to recover money from the looters then PAC may authorize the Fed­eral Investigation Agency (FIA) to do the job,” Noor Alam Khan stressed. He said many corrup­tion cases were referred to NAB during the last year, but none had reached its logical conclu­sion so far. The PAC also sought the record of expenses incurred on investigations of corrup­tion cases. The chairman direct­ed the authorities to complete the cases within the stipulated time. Meanwhile, the committee directed the relevant authori­ties that they should not make any compromise on the areas of health, education, and defence aimed at improving the living standards of common men.