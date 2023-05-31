Pakistan-Belarus closeness to empower region, say FMs

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Belarus yesterday agreed that their partnership will empower the region and help stability. The two sides aspired to build a comprehensive and mutually beneficial partnership that contributes to the prosperity and wellbeing of the people of both the countries.
Addressing a joint news conference after talks, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik said they had mutually agreed to undertake practical measures in transforming the profound goodwill shared between the governments and people into a tangible cooperation across various domains.
Speaking on the occasion, Sergei Aleinik said enhancing trade and economic cooperation is of utmost importance to both the countries. He said Pakistan had great potential for investment and business activities.
Sergei Aleinik said Belarus was committed to further develop and fortify the existing sustainable relations with Pakistan. He also commended Pakistan’s role for peace and stability in the region. “Pakistan is our reliable partner and this partnership will definitely grow further in future,” he added.
FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the long-term goals for Pakistan-Belarus partnership include strengthening economic ties, expanding trade and commerce, fostering scientific collaboration, enhancing defence cooperation, promoting cultural exchange and deepening people to people contacts.
He said one key outcome of this visit is the signing of an agreement between the governments of Pakistan and Belarus on the abolition of visas for the holders of diplomatic and official passports. Bilawal said this landmark agreement will facilitate travel and exchanges between our countries.
He further said that an agreement was also signed between the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad and Belarus Institute of Strategic studies. He said Pakistan was committed to maintaining high level engagements and visits with Belarus to further strengthen our bilateral relations and building trade as economic ties remain a priority area for us.
He recalled that the two countries recently held sixth ministerial commission, which explored cooperation in a number of areas, particularly industrial production and agricultural equipment and science.
Bilawal said in 2024, both Pakistan and Belarus will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and to commemorate this momentous occasion “we will collaborate on the development of the comprehensive plan of actions.” He said these planned events will be held in both Pakistan and Belarus, offering an opportunity to celebrate the bond between our two nations, while fostering relations in diverse spheres.
On the occasion, different agreements and Memorandums of Understanding, including visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic and service passports, were also signed.
Earlier, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik during his visit to Foreign Office Islamabad planted a sapling in the garden. According to a joint statement issued later in the day, Pakistan and Belarus vowed to strengthen cooperation within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the United Nations and other International Organizations on matters of mutual interest. They also reaffirmed their readiness to mutually support each other. The two countries also agreed to take practical measures to translate the mutual goodwill between the two governments and their peoples into tangible cooperation in different fields