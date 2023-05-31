Pakistan-Belarus closeness to empower region, say FMs

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Belarus yesterday agreed that their partnership will empower the region and help stabil­ity. The two sides aspired to build a comprehensive and mutually benefi­cial partnership that contributes to the prosperity and wellbeing of the people of both the countries.

Addressing a joint news confer­ence after talks, Foreign Minister Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari and his Belaru­sian counterpart Sergei Aleinik said they had mutually agreed to under­take practical measures in trans­forming the profound goodwill shared between the governments and people into a tangible coopera­tion across various domains.

Speaking on the occasion, Ser­gei Aleinik said enhancing trade and economic cooperation is of utmost importance to both the countries. He said Pakistan had great potential for investment and business activities.

Sergei Aleinik said Belarus was committed to further develop and fortify the existing sustainable re­lations with Pakistan. He also com­mended Pakistan’s role for peace and stability in the region. “Pakistan is our reliable partner and this part­nership will definitely grow further in future,” he added.

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the long-term goals for Pakistan-Belar­us partnership include strengthen­ing economic ties, expanding trade and commerce, fostering scientif­ic collaboration, enhancing defence cooperation, promoting cultural ex­change and deepening people to people contacts.

He said one key outcome of this vis­it is the signing of an agreement be­tween the governments of Pakistan and Belarus on the abolition of visas for the holders of diplomatic and offi­cial passports. Bilawal said this land­mark agreement will facilitate travel and exchanges between our countries.

He further said that an agreement was also signed between the Insti­tute of Strategic Studies Islamabad and Belarus Institute of Strategic studies. He said Pakistan was com­mitted to maintaining high level en­gagements and visits with Belarus to further strengthen our bilateral rela­tions and building trade as econom­ic ties remain a priority area for us.

He recalled that the two coun­tries recently held sixth ministerial commission, which explored coop­eration in a number of areas, par­ticularly industrial production and agricultural equipment and science.

Bilawal said in 2024, both Paki­stan and Belarus will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establish­ment of diplomatic relations and to commemorate this momentous oc­casion “we will collaborate on the development of the comprehen­sive plan of actions.” He said these planned events will be held in both Pakistan and Belarus, offering an op­portunity to celebrate the bond be­tween our two nations, while foster­ing relations in diverse spheres.

On the occasion, different agree­ments and Memorandums of Under­standing, including visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic and service passports, were also signed.

Earlier, Belarusian Foreign Minis­ter Sergei Aleinik during his visit to Foreign Office Islamabad planted a sapling in the garden. According to a joint statement issued later in the day, Pakistan and Belarus vowed to strengthen cooperation within the framework of the Shanghai Cooper­ation Organization, the United Na­tions and other International Or­ganizations on matters of mutual interest. They also reaffirmed their readiness to mutually support each other. The two countries also agreed to take practical measures to trans­late the mutual goodwill between the two governments and their peo­ples into tangible cooperation in dif­ferent fields