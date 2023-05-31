Pakistan Community in Japan honours gold medallist Hamza Ali Rizwan

LAHORE-Hamza Ali Rizwan, the gold medallist, has received a prestigious recognition from the senior leaders of Pakistan Community Japan, with special acknowledgment from Hafiz Mehar Shamas at Pakistan House Japan.

The colorful ceremony, held at Pakistan House Japan, was attended by coach Rizwan Yousaf, senior leaders of Pakistan Community Japan including Imtiaz Malik, Iftikhar Malik, Haji Saeed, and others. Hafiz Mehar Shamas, leading the senior members of Pakistan Community Japan, warmly welcomed Hamza Ali Rizwan at Pakistan House Japan and extended their congratulations on his victory in the doubles men’s final of the Wimbledon 14&Under Championships ATF Qualifying in Saga, Japan. In recognition of his outstanding achievement, Hamza was honored with a medal presented by Pakistan Community Japan.

Expressing their admiration for Hamza’s efforts in winning the doubles gold medal, they remarked, “The credit primarily goes to his parents, who made significant investments in their child, enabling him to compete in prestigious events such as the ATF, ITF, and international juniors. Furthermore, credit also goes to the talented Hamza, who effectively utilized his skills and strategy, resulting in a doubles gold medal in this mega event.”

They emphasized the importance of full support from the government and corporate sector, stating, “The future of this young talent appears promising. However, it is crucial for the government and corporate sector to extend complete support to him, enabling him to excel further and represent the country in Grand Slam events in the future.”

Expressing his gratitude, Rizwan Yousaf, father of Hamza, thanked the representatives of Pakistan Community Japan for their recognition and motivation towards Hamza’s gold-medal performance in Saga, Japan. He stated, “Such honors and recognition breathe new life into promising players, inspiring them to achieve greater glories for their country. I assure you all that with the provision of top-notch facilities and sponsorship from the government and corporate sectors, Hamza is capable of winning prominent junior events worldwide.”