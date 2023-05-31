Pakistan has conducive policies for foreign investment in diverse fields: Ayaz

Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Sergei Aleinik called on the Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in Islamabad on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest came under discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq highlighted that Pakistan and Belarus share a cordial and friendly relationship and are committed to strengthening bilateral ties in future.

He appreciated the successful 6th Session of Pakistan-Belarus Joint Ministerial Commission, which paved the way for further cooperation in trade, agriculture, health, science and technology, tourism, and investment in the industrial sector.

He said Pakistan has conducive policies for investment in food processing, pharmaceuticals, automotive, agriculture, textile, energy, construction, and tourism sectors.

He highlighted Pakistan's potential to export textile and agriculture products and medical and surgical equipment to Belarus while benefiting from Belarusian expertise for joint ventures in heavy machinery and plants.

Sergei Aleinik showed keen interest on further enhancing bilateral ties and emphasized that trade between the two countries is far below the true potential that needs to be enhanced through G2G and B2B interaction, trade exhibitions and harmonization of banking procedures.

He also appreciated the Government of Pakistan's outlook towards the enhancement of trade and commerce as well as the development of agriculture.