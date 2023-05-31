Pakistan, Italy agree for joint efforts to tackle climate change

Pakistan and Italy have agreed to set up a joint framework to tackle climate change and cooperation in water management.

According to the official statement, the agreement was reached at the 5th meeting of the ‘Pakistan-Italy Joint Economic Commission’ at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Rome.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman represented Pakistan side while the Italian delegation was led by Italy’s Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Maria Tripodi.

The two sides hailed the establishment of an Italian Trade Agency office in Islamabad next week. The event was also attended by businessmen from Pakistan and Italy.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Sherry Rehman said it was a pleasure to co-chair the 5th meeting of the Pakistan-Italy JEC in Rome with the deputy minister.

“We are building a common framework with Italy to tackle climate change and improve water management.”

The event concluded with the signing of an important Roadmap for Cooperation, covering climate change, trade and investment, heritage, culture, agriculture, higher education, technical cooperation and technology transfer in reference areas.