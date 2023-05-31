“At his best, man is the noblest of all animals; separated from law and justice he is the worst.”

–Aristotle

Jason Vukovich, also called the Alaska Avenger, was an individual who decided to take justice into his own hands after experiencing childhood trauma. Back when he was a child, his father would molest him and beat him up, along with his brother, with belts and pieces of wood. What aggravated him was that his father was never charged with a crime. He spent 16 years at home after which he ran away and survived on drugs and theft. Later, in 2016, he decided to go back to Alaska where he looked at the local sex offender registry and decided to attack three men on the list; Charles Albee, Andres Barbosa and Wesley Demarest. Each time, he forced himself into their home and punished them for the crimes they had committed. Eventually, the police found Vukovich and discovered incriminating evidence in his car. It was only after this discovery that he was charged with 18 counts of assault, robbery, burglary and theft.