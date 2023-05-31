PFF announces 28 players for national camp

LAHORE - The Pakistan Football Federation has announced 28 players for the national camp in preparations for the 4-Nations Cup and SAFF Championship 2023. The camp would get underway here from today (Wednesday). The main objective of the camp was to prepare the side for the upcoming 4-Nations Cup in Mauritius and SAFF Championship 2023 scheduled to be held in Bengaluru, India. The list of 28 players includes goalkeepers: Saqib Hanif, Salman ul Haq, Abdul Basit and Yousaf Ijaz Butt; Defenders: M Umar Hayat, Ali Khan Niazi, M Sufyan, M Umer Saeed, Mamoon Moosa Khan, Syed Abdullah Shah, Haseeb Ahmed Khan, Sardar Wali, Sohail, Easah Suliman and Abdullah Iqbal; Midfielders: Alamgir Ali Khan Ghazi, Ali Uzair Mahmood, Moin Ahmed, Shayak Dost, M Waleed Khan, Rahis Nabi, Harun Arrashid Faheem Hamid, Umair Ali and M Adnan Yaqoob and Forwards: Abdul Samad Shahzad, Otis Jan Mohammad Khan, Hassan Naweed Bashir and M Waheed.