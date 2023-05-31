Wednesday, May 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PFF announces 28 players for national camp

STAFF REPORT
May 31, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The Pakistan Football Federation has announced 28 players for the national camp in preparations for the 4-Nations Cup and SAFF Championship 2023. The camp would get underway here from today (Wednesday). The main objective of the camp was to prepare the side for the upcoming 4-Nations Cup in Mauritius and SAFF Championship 2023 scheduled to be held in Bengaluru, India. The list of 28 players includes goalkeepers: Saqib Hanif, Salman ul Haq, Abdul Basit and Yousaf Ijaz Butt; Defenders: M Umar Hayat, Ali Khan Niazi, M Sufyan, M Umer Saeed, Mamoon Moosa Khan, Syed Abdullah Shah, Haseeb Ahmed Khan, Sardar Wali, Sohail, Easah Suliman and Abdullah Iqbal; Midfielders: Alamgir Ali Khan Ghazi, Ali Uzair Mahmood, Moin Ahmed, Shayak Dost, M Waleed Khan, Rahis Nabi, Harun Arrashid Faheem Hamid, Umair Ali and M Adnan Yaqoob and Forwards: Abdul Samad Shahzad, Otis Jan Mohammad Khan, Hassan Naweed Bashir and M Waheed.

 

Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh  

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1685419971.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023