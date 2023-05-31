Wednesday, May 31, 2023
PM directs to form committees to finalize farmers' budget proposals

PM directs to form committees to finalize farmers’ budget proposals
Web Desk
10:13 PM | May 31, 2023
National

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed to form two sub-committees to finalize the budget proposals of farmers and related sector experts regarding the agriculture sector.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said this while chairing a high-level meeting on the budget proposals regarding the agricultural sector in Lahore today.

The committees will finalize the policy measures for innovation in the agricultural sector, mechanization, supply of quality seeds, direct subsidy to farmers on fertilizers, solarization of tube wells and so on.

The committees will also ensure that value addition for exports in the agriculture sector and linkage of agricultural production with global value chains so that farmers' production can be delivered to international markets in time.

The meeting was also briefed on the National Oilseed Policy, the focus of which is to provide quality seeds by reducing the dependence on imported edible oil.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers, Advisors and Special Assistants to the Prime Minister.

Web Desk

National

