PO among four suspects arrested

PESHAWAR - The district police made significant progress in law enforcement efforts yesterday as they apprehended a notorious criminal who had been on the run and captured three individuals with illegal weapons. The arrest took place in Khyber’s Shaheed Gulfat Hussain police station.

The proclaimed offender, Sultan Mohammad, was wanted by the police in connection with a murder case that occurred on March 10, 2023, in district Khyber. The victim, Rehman Shah, lost his life due to a property dispute. Following an extensive manhunt, the police successfully located and arrested Sultan Mohammad, who was found in possession of an illegal weapon.

Meanwhile, during a routine snap-checking, Gulbahar police intercepted a vehicle and detained three suspects, namely Adil Khan, Kashif, and Muhammad Wali.