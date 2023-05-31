PRCS marks World Red Cross Red Crescent Day-2023

Peshawar - Minister of Information for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Barrister Feroz Jamal Kakar, addressed the students during the speech and painting competition organised by the Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the celebration of World Red Cross Red Crescent Day 2023 on Tuesday.

He said that the spirit of serving humanity exists in every Pakistani, and when the time comes, people come forward to serve others.

“The stories of our martyrs are on the lips of every person in the world,” he added.

He further stated that the Pakistan Red Crescent Society is an organisation that is always at the forefront of serving humanity during all kinds of disasters in the province. No society can become healthy and strong without social theories.

On the occasion, Chairman Habib Malik and the central leadership of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa mentioned that the RCRC Movement has completed 160 years, with more than 96 million people associated with it worldwide.

Among them, a large number of volunteers are our well-wishers and registered across the globe. The Pakistan Red Crescent Society has assisted more than 900,000 affected individuals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said.

During the ceremony, Zartasha Qaisar Khan, Deputy Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross Peshawar office, said that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was founded in 1863 and together with Red Cross and Red Crescent partners, it has completed 160 years of humanitarian action around the world. For the ICRC, most importantly, it is a landmark occasion to remember our relationship with Pakistan which began in 1948. At present, the ICRC is providing technical, material, and educational support to healthcare services, Physical rehabilitation, cooperating with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society, community risk education, humanitarian forensics, restoring family links, and support to police while also promoting International Humanitarian Law in Pakistan.

“Let me assure you that the memories of this long remarkable presence of the ICRC in Pakistan, and the yearly increase in our partnerships with key actors in the country, continue to build our motivation and strength. I congratulate all the winners and participants of this competition and wish them good luck ahead,” she added.

In the end, prizes were distributed among the winners of the speech and painting competitions.