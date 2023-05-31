Punjab IGP refutes claims of women’s humiliation, HR violations

LAHORE - IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, along with IG Prisons Mian Fa­rooq Nazir and SSP Investigation Dr Anoosh Masood, on Tuesday held an emergency press con­ference at the Central Police Of­fice to address the allegations of women's humiliation and hu­man rights violations circulating on social media.

The police high-ups vehement­ly refuted the claims, branding them as baseless, misleading, and part of an orchestrated conspira­cy to discredit national institu­tions at the international level.

IG Punjab categorically stated that recent posts, pictures, or vid­eos related to women have no con­nection whatsoever with the May 9 incident. These posts are out­dated, referring to incidents from previous years, and swift legal and departmental actions have al­ready been taken against those re­sponsible. In order to provide fac­tual evidence, screenshots of old posts and videos were presented during the conference, dispelling any confusion about the timeline Dr Usman Anwar emphasized the commitment to upholding human rights and ensured that all police stations in Punjab are equipped with 24-hour CCTV cameras, including lock-ups. He clarified that only lady officers are authorized to interrogate women, and strict adherence to human rights is maintained throughout the investigative process. Addressing false propa­ganda, he strongly rebutted the claim that women who have been granted bail bear any scars or wounds on their bodies.

Expressing deep disappointment at those disseminating false­hoods about their country’s institutions and women, IG Punjab highlighted the presence of lady constables, doctors, and camer­as within the jail facilities. He firmly asserted that no violations of basic human rights have occurred concerning women.

Dr Usman Anwar took full responsibility for addressing any incidents of rape or humiliation, assuring the public that thor­ough investigations would be conducted. He stated that detailed factual information has been provided in response to all alle­gations, from the Zille Shah case to the present. He also high­lighted the presence of qualified gynecologists and psycholo­gists within the jail to attend to any medical and psychological needs of the detainees. Reaching out to Pakistanis abroad, IG Punjab reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting national institutions, monuments, and human rights. He urged citizens to repose trust in their institutions and rectify any mis­conceptions. Dr. Usman Anwar expressed readiness to address concerns and answer questions, particularly from doctors, and promised transparency in providing explanations for all inci­dents, including the Zille Shah case and the events of May 9. Re­garding the arrests made in connection with the May 9 incident, IG Punjab confirmed the apprehension of individuals involved in the disturbance at Jinnah House. The arrests followed a me­ticulous process of identity verification, utilizing evidence such as photographs, videos, safe city cameras, reports from various agencies, NADRA identification, geo-fencing of mobile phones, and social media uploads. The conspirators involved in the inci­dent have all been identified.