Punjab IGP refutes claims of women’s humiliation, HR violations

LAHORE - IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, along with IG Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir and SSP Investigation Dr Anoosh Masood, on Tuesday held an emergency press conference at the Central Police Office to address the allegations of women's humiliation and human rights violations circulating on social media.
The police high-ups vehemently refuted the claims, branding them as baseless, misleading, and part of an orchestrated conspiracy to discredit national institutions at the international level.
IG Punjab categorically stated that recent posts, pictures, or videos related to women have no connection whatsoever with the May 9 incident. These posts are outdated, referring to incidents from previous years, and swift legal and departmental actions have already been taken against those responsible. In order to provide factual evidence, screenshots of old posts and videos were presented during the conference, dispelling any confusion about the timeline Dr Usman Anwar emphasized the commitment to upholding human rights and ensured that all police stations in Punjab are equipped with 24-hour CCTV cameras, including lock-ups. He clarified that only lady officers are authorized to interrogate women, and strict adherence to human rights is maintained throughout the investigative process. Addressing false propaganda, he strongly rebutted the claim that women who have been granted bail bear any scars or wounds on their bodies.
Expressing deep disappointment at those disseminating falsehoods about their country’s institutions and women, IG Punjab highlighted the presence of lady constables, doctors, and cameras within the jail facilities. He firmly asserted that no violations of basic human rights have occurred concerning women.
Dr Usman Anwar took full responsibility for addressing any incidents of rape or humiliation, assuring the public that thorough investigations would be conducted. He stated that detailed factual information has been provided in response to all allegations, from the Zille Shah case to the present. He also highlighted the presence of qualified gynecologists and psychologists within the jail to attend to any medical and psychological needs of the detainees. Reaching out to Pakistanis abroad, IG Punjab reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting national institutions, monuments, and human rights. He urged citizens to repose trust in their institutions and rectify any misconceptions. Dr. Usman Anwar expressed readiness to address concerns and answer questions, particularly from doctors, and promised transparency in providing explanations for all incidents, including the Zille Shah case and the events of May 9. Regarding the arrests made in connection with the May 9 incident, IG Punjab confirmed the apprehension of individuals involved in the disturbance at Jinnah House. The arrests followed a meticulous process of identity verification, utilizing evidence such as photographs, videos, safe city cameras, reports from various agencies, NADRA identification, geo-fencing of mobile phones, and social media uploads. The conspirators involved in the incident have all been identified.