Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani held talks with the supreme leader of the Taliban Haibatullah Akhunzada this month to discuss Afghanistan engagement with the international community.

According to media reports, the meeting took place in Kandahar and relating to Taliban ban on girls' education and women's employment, UN agencies and humanitarian groups to restore operations in the country and formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan were discussed.