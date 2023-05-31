Rangers arrest three robbers

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police in a joint intelligence-based operation in Surjani Town Sector C-51 arrested three alleged street criminals of a gang and recovered illegal arms and ammunition from their possession. Arrested were identified as Imran, Abdul Rahman and Salal, said police sources on Tuesday. The accused committed more than 17 robberies in different parts of Surjani Town during which they snatched 15 mobile phones and cash Rs92,000 from citizens.

During initial interrogation, they also revealed injuring a citizen over robbery resistance.

Arrested alongwith recovered arms and ammunition were handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.