Wednesday, May 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rangers arrest three robbers

STAFF REPORT
May 31, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police in a joint intelligence-based operation in Surjani Town Sector C-51 arrested three alleged street criminals of a gang and recovered illegal arms and ammunition from their possession.  Arrested were identified as Imran, Abdul Rahman and Salal, said police sources on Tuesday. The accused committed more than 17 robberies in different parts of Surjani Town during which they snatched 15 mobile phones and cash Rs92,000 from citizens. 

During initial interrogation, they also revealed injuring a citizen over robbery resistance.

Arrested alongwith recovered arms and ammunition were handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1685419971.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023