Wednesday, May 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rs200mn irregularities, embezzlement exposed in MCI

Rs200mn irregularities, embezzlement exposed in MCI
Web Desk
4:35 PM | May 31, 2023
National

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday registered a corruption case, involving more than Rs 200 million in cleaning contract under the municipal corporation of the federal capital of Islamabad.

According to the details, the corruption of more than Rs 200 million has been revealed in the sanitation department of Municipal Corporation Islamabad, after which the FIA booked seven officers and contractors.

The FIA stated that despite negative reports from all committees, the task of verifying machinery and registration was assigned before awarding the contract.

As per FIA, the reports of all committees have been removed from the record. Meanwhile, several officers have been nominated in the FIR, and any officer can be summoned for further investigations.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1685507219.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023