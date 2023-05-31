SAU decides to allow int’l students to get admission in varsity’s postgraduate degree programmes

HYDERABAD-The 150th meeting of the Board of Advance Studies and Research (BASR) of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam which held here on Tuesday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Fateh Marri has decided to allow international students to get admission in postgraduate degree programmes.

In this connection, the meeting decided that international students can get admission in all departments of agriculture and veterinary sciences of the university for which the prospectus is under preparation. After preparation, the varsity’s prospectus will be circulated in the embassies and higher learning institutions, the meeting was informed.

While addressing the meeting, the VC said that the university management has been engaged in creating a favourable environment for international students so that they could complete their studies in a cordial atmosphere.

He informed the meeting that the academic and learning environment in Pakistan was suitable for international students, adding that the curriculum and research in the postgraduate degree programme will be done in the context of global needs.

The Vice Chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur Mir’s Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibopoto who specially attended the the meeting appreciated the efforts of the management of Sindh Agriculture University for providing quality education to the students.

Among others, Deans Dr Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dr Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dr Inayatullah Rajpar, Dr Manzoor Ali Abro, Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi, Director Advanced Studies Dr Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Advisor Dr Ziaul Hassan Shah, Dr Aijaz Soomro, Dr Munir Ahmad Mangrio, Dr Riaz Buriro, Riasat Ali Kubar, Manzoor Ali Lakhair and Dr Agha Mushtaq also attended the meeting.