Seminar held on solid waste management dump site

PESHAWAR - University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar hosted a one-day seminar titled “Advancements in Subsurface Geophysical Imaging for Sustainable Solid Waste Management.” The event, organized in collaboration with the Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Center (PASTIC), Agricultural Engineering Department (AED) at UET Peshawar, and the National Center of Excellence in Geology (NCEG) at the University of Peshawar, aimed to educate students and professionals on the latest techniques for identifying soil and groundwater contamination.

Dr Khurram Sheraz, Assistant Professor at AED, and Dr Younas Khan, Assistant Professor at NCEG, University of Peshawar, served as resource persons during the seminar. The chief organizer, Dr Ajmal, Associate Professor at AED, UET Peshawar, ensured a successful event that attracted faculty and students from various universities, including the Department of Agricultural Engineering UET Peshawar, NCEG Peshawar University, and the Department of Geology at the Islamia College University Peshawar.

The seminar concluded with the presentation of shields of acknowledgement and certificates of appreciation to the resource persons.