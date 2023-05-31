Wednesday, May 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Seminar held on solid waste management dump site

Our Staff Reporter
May 31, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR     -    University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar hosted a one-day seminar titled “Advancements in Subsurface Geophysical Imaging for Sustainable Solid Waste Management.” The event, organized in collaboration with the Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Center (PASTIC), Agricultural Engineering Department (AED) at UET Peshawar, and the National Center of Excellence in Geology (NCEG) at the University of Peshawar, aimed to educate students and professionals on the latest techniques for identifying soil and groundwater contamination.

Dr Khurram Sheraz, Assistant Professor at AED, and Dr Younas Khan, Assistant Professor at NCEG, University of Peshawar, served as resource persons during the seminar. The chief organizer, Dr Ajmal, Associate Professor at AED, UET Peshawar, ensured a successful event that attracted faculty and students from various universities, including the Department of Agricultural Engineering UET Peshawar, NCEG Peshawar University, and the Department of Geology at the Islamia College University Peshawar.

Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh  

The seminar concluded with the presentation of shields of acknowledgement and certificates of appreciation to the resource persons.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1685419971.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023