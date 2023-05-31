Minister warns action against illegal transplantation of human organs in Punjab

LAHORE - An important meeting was held in the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education chaired by the caretaker provincial health minister Dr. Javed Akram, in which Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, CEO Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr. Saqib Aziz, DG Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority Prof. Dr. Shahzad Anwar, Dr. Izhar Chaudhry, Prof. Dr. Ghiyas ud din, Dean Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute Prof. Dr. Faisal Saud Dar and other officers participated. Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram during the meeting, reviewed the proposals of the committee for the appointment of the new DG of Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority. The members of the committee presented their views to the caretaker provincial health minister Dr. Javed Akram for the new DG of PHOTA. Dr. Javed Akram said that the committee will prepare its final recommendations for the new DG of Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority today. Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority is taking indiscriminate action against the elements involved in illegal transplantation of human organs across the province. The indiscriminate action taken by the PHOTA Vigilance Cell against those involved in illegal transplantation of human organs is commendable throughout the province. The cooperation of FIA and Punjab Police is very important for taking action against elements involved in illegal transplantation of human organs. More coordination should be strengthened with FIA and Punjab Police for action against elements involved in illegal transplantation of human organs. Actions will be continued without discrimination against the elements involved in illegal transplantation of human organs in Punjab. He said that the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority will be made more active.