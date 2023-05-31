Minister warns action against illegal transplantation of human organs in Punjab

LAHORE - An important meeting was held in the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Educa­tion chaired by the caretaker provincial health minister Dr. Javed Akram, in which Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, Special Sec­retary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, CEO Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr. Saqib Aziz, DG Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority Prof. Dr. Shahzad Anwar, Dr. Izhar Chaudhry, Prof. Dr. Ghiyas ud din, Dean Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute Prof. Dr. Faisal Saud Dar and other officers participated. Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram during the meeting, reviewed the pro­posals of the committee for the appointment of the new DG of Punjab Human Organ Transplan­tation Authority. The members of the committee presented their views to the caretaker provincial health minister Dr. Javed Akram for the new DG of PHOTA. Dr. Javed Akram said that the com­mittee will prepare its final rec­ommendations for the new DG of Punjab Human Organ Transplan­tation Authority today. Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority is taking indiscrimi­nate action against the elements involved in illegal transplanta­tion of human organs across the province. The indiscriminate action taken by the PHOTA Vigi­lance Cell against those involved in illegal transplantation of hu­man organs is commendable throughout the province. The cooperation of FIA and Punjab Police is very important for tak­ing action against elements in­volved in illegal transplantation of human organs. More coordi­nation should be strengthened with FIA and Punjab Police for action against elements involved in illegal transplantation of hu­man organs. Actions will be con­tinued without discrimination against the elements involved in illegal transplantation of hu­man organs in Punjab. He said that the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority will be made more active.