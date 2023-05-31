Shehryar Afridi, Ali Muhammad re-arrested afters release from jail

RAWALPINDI - Police yesterday again arrested PTI’s former ministers Ali Muham­mad Khan and Shehryar Khan Afridi from outside the Adiala Jail soon after their release from the prison. The authorities had released both the former min­isters who were detained under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance 1960. Afridi along with his wife was picked up on May 16 from his residence in Islamabad. His wife, however, was released lat­er on the orders of the Islam­abad High Court (IHC). Soon after his release from the jail, po­lice officials again took him into custody and transported him to an undisclosed location. Accord­ing to the jail administration, Af­ridi was released on completion of his “house arrest” period un­der the MPO. It is pertinent to mention here that the Rawalpin­di deputy commissioner has ex­tended Afridi’s house arrest un­der MPO for another 15 days. Similarly, Ali Muhammad was arrested from Islamabad on May 21 by Islamabad police under Section 3 of MPO. However, after release the PTI leader was again taken into custody from outside the Adiala Jail under section 3 of MPO by the Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa police, Islamabad po­lice said in a statement.