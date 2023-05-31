Shehryar Afridi, Ali Muhammad re-arrested afters release from jail

RAWALPINDI - Police yesterday again arrested PTI’s former ministers Ali Muhammad Khan and Shehryar Khan Afridi from outside the Adiala Jail soon after their release from the prison. The authorities had released both the former ministers who were detained under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance 1960. Afridi along with his wife was picked up on May 16 from his residence in Islamabad. His wife, however, was released later on the orders of the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Soon after his release from the jail, police officials again took him into custody and transported him to an undisclosed location. According to the jail administration, Afridi was released on completion of his “house arrest” period under the MPO. It is pertinent to mention here that the Rawalpindi deputy commissioner has extended Afridi’s house arrest under MPO for another 15 days. Similarly, Ali Muhammad was arrested from Islamabad on May 21 by Islamabad police under Section 3 of MPO. However, after release the PTI leader was again taken into custody from outside the Adiala Jail under section 3 of MPO by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, Islamabad police said in a statement.